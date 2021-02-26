Lower Speed Limits Coming Soon



Slower speeds are just around the corner for a number of Marlborough roads in a bid to put the brake on vehicles and reduce crashes.

The full Council voted yesterday to proceed with amendments to the existing bylaw as a result of the Local Road Speed Limits Bylaw Review. After a call to action to slow speeds in the interests of public safety by residents in various areas around the region, the Council decided to consult with the community about possible changes.

The two-stage consultation process in 2019 and 2020 was managed by the Council’s local roads asset management agency, Marlborough Roads. Formal consultation took place in September 2020 with 41 submissions received. Yesterday’s decision was the final stage.

“The consultation process showed there was widespread support for reduced speeds across the region,” said Regional Transport Committee chair, Councillor Francis Maher. “Most people told us they wanted a consistent district-wide approach to speed limit changes so that is what we have done. We want to reduce injuries on our roads – slowing speeds is one of the best tools in the toolbox to achieve this,” he said.

“Some areas where speeds have been lowered still have residential growth ahead of them, so this is future proofing. On paper it looks a dramatic change in some speeds but in reality it won’t make much of a difference in travel times – it will, however, make a big change to safety outcomes,” said Clr Maher.

The speed limit changes take effect from 1 April 2021, allowing time for signage to be updated. Details on the 2021 amended speed limit schedules and maps will also be posted on the Council website.

