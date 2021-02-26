Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Muller Road Services Upgrade

Friday, 26 February 2021, 5:02 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Investigation works are nearing completion and digging will start this coming Monday in Muller Road as part of a significant services upgrade in Blenheim.

The Council is replacing the wastewater, stormwater and water mains along Muller Road, between Redwood Street and Weld Street. The wastewater mains are leaking and must be replaced and the Council will upgrade and replace the stormwater and water supply piping at the same time to ‘do it once and do it right’.

The $3.4 million upgrade is part of the town’s 30 year infrastructure upgrade strategy. Completion is scheduled for late this year.

Contractor Fulton Hogan will begin excavating for the water mains works at the Redwood Street end of Muller Road. Traffic detours will be in place as these works progress. From Monday, there will be no vehicle access to Muller Road from the Scott Street entrance for the next 3 to 4 weeks. Residents will have access to their properties from the Redwood Street end only.

There may be some property access restrictions at different times during this stage and Fulton Hogan will be in touch directly with any residents affected closer to the time.

The major stormwater and wastewater replacement works are scheduled to start in early April, road closures will be in place on Muller Road (from Redwood Street to Weld Street) until the works are completed later this year.

The public are asked to please follow the detour signs so this work can be completed safely.

