Arrest Made Following Firearms Incident, South Waikato
Friday, 26 February 2021, 5:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested a man following a firearms incident
in Tokoroa last week.
At around 11:15pm on 17
February, Police were called to an address on Baberton
Street and located a man seriously injured.
The man
was taken to Waikato Hospital, but has since been
released.
A man, aged 25, has been arrested and is
expected to appear in Rotorua District Court on Saturday,
facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and
wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily
harm.
