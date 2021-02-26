Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrest Made Following Firearms Incident, South Waikato

Friday, 26 February 2021, 5:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested a man following a firearms incident in Tokoroa last week.

At around 11:15pm on 17 February, Police were called to an address on Baberton Street and located a man seriously injured.

The man was taken to Waikato Hospital, but has since been released.

A man, aged 25, has been arrested and is expected to appear in Rotorua District Court on Saturday, facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

