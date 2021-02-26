Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Japan Festival Wellington - 6 March 2021

Friday, 26 February 2021, 5:22 pm
Press Release: Embassy of Japan

TSB Arena, Shed 6, 4 Queens Wharf, Wellington Central

The Embassy of Japan is proud to be supporting Japan Festival Wellington, organised by the Wellington Japan Festival Trust. This, the 7th Japan Festival in Wellington, will be held at the TSB Arena and Shed 6 on the 6th of March, 2021. The venue is split up into different areas; Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Hokkaido, named after different places in Japan, and each of these areas will have many different aspects of Japan and Japanese culture on offer.

Despite current travel restrictions making it impossible to invite overseas guests, the Embassy has been fortunate to be able to invite World Champion ice carver Masaru Morita, who is now a chef based in New Zealand. Mr Morita, a two time winner of the World Ice Carving Championship held in Hokkaido, will be performing on stage twice on the day, during which time the Embassy of Japan will also be giving out free samples of a popular Japanese festival snack, “kaki-goori” or shaved ice. Mr Morita’s performances will be in Shed 6, in the Hokkaido area at 12pm and 3pm, so please come and check it out!

The Japan Festival Wellington is vital to giving New Zealanders a taste of Japan during this time of travel restrictions due to COVID-19. We encourage everyone to come to experience and celebrate Japan and its culture; including food, music, and cultural and traditional performances.

 

Admission is free.

