Consultation Open On Draft Freedom Camping Bylaw 2021

Consultation is now open on the Draft Freedom Camping Bylaw 2021, reviewed to address issues arising from freedom and summer camping in the district.

The draft bylaw adapts Council’s existing summer camping locations to be designated as restricted “seasonal freedom camping” areas.

It establishes the season from Labour weekend to April 30 and permits will be free.

Seasonal freedom camping areas and services would remain the same, with the exception of the northern end of Turihaua Point which will close to campers due to rapid erosion in the area.

Under the draft bylaw, freedom camping will only be permitted in self-contained vehicles in five restricted locations at Midway, Kaiti Beach, Bright Street, the Pines and Makorori.

Outside of those locations, freedom camping on streets and in car parks in the Gisborne urban area, Wainui, Okitu and Sponge Bay would be prohibited.

Freedom camping in the Te Araroa water front carpark would be prohibited in all but three parking bays.

The full draft bylaw and statement of proposal can be viewed here.

Council invites the community to have their say on the proposed changes and can do so online here. Submissions can also be posted to Council or made in person at customer services on Fitzherbert Street.

Consultation closes at 5pm on April 5.

