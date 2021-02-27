Serious Crash - State Highway 4, Whanganui - Central
Saturday, 27 February 2021, 6:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
26 February 2021
Police are currently
responding to a serious crash on State Highway 4,
Whanganui.
SH4 between Whanganui and Raetihi will be
closed while emergency services attend.
Police ask
motorists to avoid the
area.
