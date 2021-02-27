Police Continue Appeal For Sightings Of Alan Collison

Police continue to appeal for sightings of missing Ashburton man Alan Collison.

Alan, 43, left his home in a silver Toyota Surf at around 6:10am on Monday 22 February.

He has not been seen since and his vehicle was located at the Kohaihai Road car park, at the start of the Heaphy Track at Karamea at about 11:30am on Thursday.

Police are entering the third day of searching for Alan.

Extensive searches at the start of the Heaphy Track area have been completed by Police and LandSAR teams from Karamea, Westport, and Reefton, Kotuku Surf Rescue and Karamea helicopters over the past two days.

Ground teams continue to search the Heaphy Track today.

The terrain off the track is very dense sub-tropical bush and in parts, extremely steep with extensive hazards including waterfalls, caves and sheer drop-offs.

Alan was wearing a blue hoodie/sweatshirt, a olive green top, black and white rugby shorts and tramping boots.

He is described as 180cm tall and of athletic build, with short dark hair and noticeably blue eyes.

Police would like to hear from members of the public for any sightings of Alan and his vehicle between Monday the 22nd of February and Thursday 25th February.

Information can be provided to Police on 105, quoting file number 210223/3129.

© Scoop Media

