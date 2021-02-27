Police Seek Witnesses To Wellington Assault

Police are seeking witnesses to a serious assault in the Wellington CBD overnight.

Police were alerted to two groups of people fighting in the middle of Courtney Place outside McDonald's at around 2:45am.

A man was seriously injured.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident and anyone who has video footage or images of the incident that can assist our enquiries.

Information can be passed on by contacting the Wellington Crime Squad on 04 381 2077.

Anyone with footage or images of the incident is urged to email these to wellingtoncrimesquad@police.govt.nz

