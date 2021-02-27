Fatal Crash - West Coast Road, Makarau - Auckland
Saturday, 27 February 2021, 2:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
on West Coast Road, Makarau.
Emergency services were
called to a report of a crash involving a motorcyclist
around 1.30pm.
The motorcyclist has died at the
scene.
The road is closed and diversions are in
place.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the
area.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is
ongoing.
