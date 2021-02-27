Fatal Crash, Kaiaua Road, Mangatangi - Waikato
Saturday, 27 February 2021, 2:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on Kaiaua Road, Mangatangi.
Emergency services were alerted around 1.40pm to a crash involving a motorcycle and a ute.
The motorcyclist has died at the scene.
Another person is reported to have minor injuries.
The road is closed and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
