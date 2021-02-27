Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Week On Our Streets

Saturday, 27 February 2021, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council is undertaking work on streets in various parts of the city over the next week to address safety issues and carry out routine maintenance.

All this work is weather-dependent and may be deferred in the event of rain.

Road users are encouraged to use alternative routes on the dates listed below if possible, to minimise traffic build-up and delays. However, where required, traffic management will be in place to ensure road users – including people on bikes and pedestrians – can navigate these areas safely while work is underway.

Thank you for your patience and understanding while these works are taking place – it is appreciated.

Upcoming works/delays

Road closures for SIX60 event at Claudelands
Road closures will be in place on Saturday 27 February for the SIX60 concert being held at Claudelands Oval. The closures are: Heaphy Terrace, from Boundary Road to the Brooklyn Road/O’Neill Street intersection (midday to 1am) and from Boundary Road to the Claudelands Road intersection (10pm to 1am); Brooklyn Road, from Five Cross Roads to the Heaphy Terrace intersection (10pm to 1am); and O’Neill Street, from the Heaphy Terrace intersection to River Road (10pm to 1am).

Celebration of the Chinese New Year
The Worley Place shared zone will be closed on Saturday 27 February from 1pm to 10pm for the Chinese New Year celebrations in Garden Place.

Old Farm Road closure – Peacocke northern wastewater pipelines
As part of our work to build two wastewater pipelines to connect Peacocke with the city’s existing wastewater network, we need to close the western end of Old Farm Road and entrance to Eastlink Sports Club for short periods of time in February and March. This will allow us to install the wastewater pipe under the road.
Old Farm Road closure: The western end of Old Farm Road will be closed between Wairere Drive and the entrance to EastLink Sports from Thursday 25 February to approximately Tuesday 9 March.
Entrance to Eastlink Sports Club closure: The entrance to Eastlink Sports Club will be closed from approximately Wednesday 10 March to Thursday 18 March. Visitors will be able to access the Club via a new temporary entrance way next to the old one on Old Farm Road. Detours for all traffic will be in place and access for residents, Eastlink Sports Club and Marist Park will remain open at all times via the eastern end of Old Farm Road.

Ongoing works

Watermain replacement on Anzac Parade
Work continues on a series of improvements along Anzac Parade between Victoria Street and Grey Street. Work is taking place at night (between 8pm and 6am) to replace watermains, resurface the road and improve bike safety. The project is expected to be completed by late April and traffic management will be in place.

Palmerston Street minor works
Minor works will continue intermittently during February and March as part of the project’s safety improvements. These works will be done either under a shoulder closure and stop/go operation or road closure for a short period of time. There will be traffic management in place. Delays can be expected at times, please plan your trip and allow extra travel time.

Chipseal programme for summer 2021
Our annual chipseal resurfacing work programme is nearing completion. We have resealed 69 streets, covering around 20km over the summer period. Roads are closed to through traffic while sealing takes place, with detours clearly marked. A programme of sweeping loose chips and re-marking the roads will take place in the weeks following the new surface being applied. To see which streets are being sealed visit hamilton.govt.nz/roadresealing

New road layout at Onion Road/Ruffell Road
Please take care and allow extra time if travelling through the Onion Road/Ruffell Road intersection as the road layout has changed. For more information on the changes visit hamilton.govt.nz/roadsafetyimprovements

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Rivals For The Covid Saliva Testing Dollar

If you want a good insight into what the limits of tiny, barely discernible steps to reduce poverty actually look like, delve into the latest Statistics Department figures on poverty in New Zealand Most of the nine measures utilised reveal little or no progress in combatting poverty over the 21 months to March 2020... More>>


 

Government: Reserve Bank To Take Account Of Housing In Decision Making

The Reserve Bank is now required to consider the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions, Grant Robertson announced today. Changes have been made to the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee’s remit requiring it to take into ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Alert Levels Remain

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says at least half of the Papatoetoe High School community have been tested and the results that have come through so far have all been negative... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Latest Release Of Child Poverty Statistics

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

ALSO:


NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 