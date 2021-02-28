Missing Diver, Cape Reinga

27 February

Police have today been searching for a diver who was reported missing just before 3pm today.

The man was diving near the Three Kings when he failed to surface.

Police search and rescue staff with RCCNZ staff were searching for the 67-year-old since he was reported missing.

The search will resume tomorrow morning.

Police ask that anyone in the area at the time with any information contact Police on 105 quoting file number P045647745.

