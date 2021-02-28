Missing Diver, Cape Reinga
Sunday, 28 February 2021, 6:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
27 February
Police have today been searching
for a diver who was reported missing just before 3pm
today.
The man was diving near the Three Kings when he
failed to surface.
Police search and rescue staff with
RCCNZ staff were searching for the 67-year-old since he was
reported missing.
The search will resume tomorrow
morning.
Police ask that anyone in the area at the
time with any information contact Police on 105 quoting file
number
P045647745.
