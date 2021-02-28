Motorists To Avoid Rotongata Road And Arapuni Road, Waipa - Waikato
Sunday, 28 February 2021, 1:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently responding to a serious crash at the
intersection of Arapuni Road and Rotongata Road, Waipa
District.
One man has serious injuries.
This
intersection will be closed while emergency services attend
and Police ask motorists to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more