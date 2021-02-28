Shooting Incident On West Quay Napier

Hawke's Bay District Commander, Superintendent Jeanette Park:

At 12.33am on 28 February shots were fired from a vehicle as it drove up to a bar on West Quay Napier.

A man standing outside the bar sustained an injury to his hand and a bar staff member sustained an injury to their groin.

Both received medical treatment for moderate to serious injuries, and one remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The incident is believed to have stemmed from an earlier altercation between rival gangs who were in the West Quay Area in Ahuriri overnight.

The actions of those responsible for the overnight events on West Quay will be the focus of an extensive on-going police investigation.

The scene examination and review of significant CCTV footage is a current focus for the investigation team.

Police recognise that incidents like these are concerning for communities.

In response to these incidents Police have increased our presence and have authorised temporary carriage of firearms for staff across Hawke's Bay – a decision which is reviewed daily.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police will be making every effort to talk to community partners to re-establish calm in the community.

Police acknowledge there have been a number of reported incidents involving the discharge of firearms across various locations in Hawke's Bay and Wairoa, in particular over recent weeks – these events continue to be investigated as police attempt to establish the identity of those responsible.

Over recent weeks a number of search warrants have been executed across Eastern District focussing on offending involving the use of firearms with a number of arrests made and firearms and ammunition recovered.

The unlawful discharge of firearms is never acceptable let alone in a public place risking the lives of hospitality workers and members of the public.

Police are interested in any sightings of the vehicle or people involved in the incident and ask that if anyone has any information or video footage of th

