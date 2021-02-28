Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Shooting Incident On West Quay Napier

Sunday, 28 February 2021, 1:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Hawke's Bay District Commander, Superintendent Jeanette Park:

At 12.33am on 28 February shots were fired from a vehicle as it drove up to a bar on West Quay Napier.

A man standing outside the bar sustained an injury to his hand and a bar staff member sustained an injury to their groin.

Both received medical treatment for moderate to serious injuries, and one remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The incident is believed to have stemmed from an earlier altercation between rival gangs who were in the West Quay Area in Ahuriri overnight.

The actions of those responsible for the overnight events on West Quay will be the focus of an extensive on-going police investigation.

The scene examination and review of significant CCTV footage is a current focus for the investigation team.

Police recognise that incidents like these are concerning for communities.

In response to these incidents Police have increased our presence and have authorised temporary carriage of firearms for staff across Hawke's Bay – a decision which is reviewed daily.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police will be making every effort to talk to community partners to re-establish calm in the community.

Police acknowledge there have been a number of reported incidents involving the discharge of firearms across various locations in Hawke's Bay and Wairoa, in particular over recent weeks – these events continue to be investigated as police attempt to establish the identity of those responsible.

Over recent weeks a number of search warrants have been executed across Eastern District focussing on offending involving the use of firearms with a number of arrests made and firearms and ammunition recovered.

The unlawful discharge of firearms is never acceptable let alone in a public place risking the lives of hospitality workers and members of the public.

Police are interested in any sightings of the vehicle or people involved in the incident and ask that if anyone has any information or video footage of th

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Rivals For The Covid Saliva Testing Dollar

If you want a good insight into what the limits of tiny, barely discernible steps to reduce poverty actually look like, delve into the latest Statistics Department figures on poverty in New Zealand Most of the nine measures utilised reveal little or no progress in combatting poverty over the 21 months to March 2020... More>>


 

Government: Reserve Bank To Take Account Of Housing In Decision Making

The Reserve Bank is now required to consider the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions, Grant Robertson announced today. Changes have been made to the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee’s remit requiring it to take into ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Alert Levels Remain

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says at least half of the Papatoetoe High School community have been tested and the results that have come through so far have all been negative... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Latest Release Of Child Poverty Statistics

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

ALSO:


NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 