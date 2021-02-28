Stabbing In Eastern Bay Of Plenty
Sunday, 28 February 2021, 1:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 31-year-old man has died following a stabbing in
Waiohau Whakatane overnight at about 2.am.
Police are following
lines of enquiry and want anyone to come forward who may
have witnessed the incident.
We encourage anyone to
contact us immediately with any information which can assist
with this investigation.
Contact Police on 105 or
Crimestoppers 0800 555
111.
