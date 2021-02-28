Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Finding ‘Nature’s Cure’ Drives Zonta Science Award Winner

Sunday, 28 February 2021, 5:27 pm
Press Release: Zonta Club of Wellington

Seeking natural cures for human ailments based on traditional medicines drives the research of Dr Helen Woolner, the winner of the 2020 Zonta Club of Wellington Science Award.

Helen is a chemical scientist and holds a New Zealand Health Research Council Pacific Post-doctoral Research Fellowship. She is a Health Research Council of New Zealand assessing committee member, and a member of the Te Vairanga Kite Pakari Cook Islands Research Association. Once borders re-open, Helen says “the Zonta prize will allow her to travel to the Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research in Kiel, Germany”.

The main focus of her current research is improve our understanding of a traditional Samoan Anti-inflammatory medicinal plant. Helen is investigating the plant's potential in the treatment of human diseases, such as obesity, cancer, Alzheimer's and tuberculosis.

Helen was presented with her belated prize by Dame Margaret Sparrow on behalf of the Zonta Club of Wellington at an event hosted at the Victoria University of Wellington Te Herenga Waka by Vice Chancellor (Pasifika), Hon. Luamanuvao Dame Winnie Laban, with guest speaker Provost Professor and President of the Royal Society, Wendy Larner.

The Award is for an emerging scientist who will benefit from this support personally and professionally. “It recognises not only the person’s excellence in science but also their communication skills and community involvement,” says Dr Jan Pearson, Convenor of the Zonta Science Award. “The ability to promote science and be a role model for other young women are winning attributes in which Helen has excelled”.

Helen, from Porirua, is a proud New Zealand born, Cook Island Maori.

“I am passionate about the success of Pasifika students in science. As a student, I was a mentor for Te Ropu Awhina which involved mentoring undergraduate Pasifika students at Victoria University of Wellington in subjects that I was familiar with, mostly chemistry. This role also involved outreach projects, where we would go to low socioeconomic areas in Wellington and give primary, intermediate and high-school students a day of ‘hands-on’ science. They were exposed to the fun behind science and hopefully inspired to take science as a subject” she says.

Her prize was a commemorative pounamu medal designed by Upper Hutt jeweller Neke Moa and financial support to enable her to travel to Europe to visit pharmaceuticals and natural product laboratories.

The Zonta Club of Wellington would like to thank Gold Award Sponsor Istar Limited (in memory of Dr Diana Edwards); Inaugural and Continuing Sponsor John Ilott Charitable Trust; Schools Sponsor KPMG and Enduring Sponsor the Zonta Club of Wellington.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Zonta Club of Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Rivals For The Covid Saliva Testing Dollar

If you want a good insight into what the limits of tiny, barely discernible steps to reduce poverty actually look like, delve into the latest Statistics Department figures on poverty in New Zealand Most of the nine measures utilised reveal little or no progress in combatting poverty over the 21 months to March 2020... More>>


 

Government: Reserve Bank To Take Account Of Housing In Decision Making

The Reserve Bank is now required to consider the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions, Grant Robertson announced today. Changes have been made to the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee’s remit requiring it to take into ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Alert Levels Remain

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says at least half of the Papatoetoe High School community have been tested and the results that have come through so far have all been negative... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Latest Release Of Child Poverty Statistics

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

ALSO:


NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 