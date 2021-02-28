Police Encouraged By The Response To Alert Level Changes

Police would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation on the first day of checkpoints across the Auckland region under Alert Level 3 restrictions.

While the rest of the country has moved to at Alert Level 2, Police continues to work with our partners to ensure there is only essential travel in and out of Tāmaki Makaurau.

Police ask that anyone travelling in the next few hours delays their travel, where possible.

Traffic has increased steadily throughout the day, and there are significant delays.

Police report the public has been cooperative and understanding, we thank motorists for their patience.

We are actively trying to ease the congestion as quickly as possible.

Those who are stopped will be asked about their reason for travel.

The locations of the checkpoints are available on our website –https://www.police.govt.nz/major-events/covid-19-novel-coronavirus

Police have today received several reports of large gatherings in Auckland.

Officers across Tāmaki Makaurau have been conducting reassurance and visibility patrols and will, as in previous alert levels, take an education and encouragement approach.

This means reminding people of the Alert Level 3 restrictions and the importance of abiding by them.

There have been no other arrests or warnings in relation to the alert level restrictions that we are immediately aware of, either in Auckland or across the rest of New Zealand.

