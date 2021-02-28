Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Safety Improvement Work Switches To Day Shifts To Take Advantage Of Reduced Traffic Under COVID-19 Lockdown

Sunday, 28 February 2021, 7:14 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Construction workers on two sections of State Highway 1 through the Dome Valley north of Warkworth are switching from night shifts to work during the day this week to take advantage of reduced traffic flows during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Auckland will be in an Alert Level 3 lockdown for at least a week from today while the rest of the country is at Alert Level 2.

Work on Stages 3 and 5 of the Dome Valley safety improvements project started late last year and include widening the existing road and construction of retaining walls and soil nailed walls to stabilise the roadside embankment on either side of the road summit.

“The crews usually work nights on this busy state highway to minimise disruption to freight connections and the travelling public, but we noticed during the Alert Level 3 lockdown earlier this month that daytime traffic numbers reduced considerably,” says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency National Manager Infrastructure Delivery, Andrew Thackwray.

“Starting tomorrow, we can take advantage of there being less traffic and it will be a win-win situation. It should help us complete the work more quickly and that will reduce disruption for road users travelling through the Dome Valley.”

“By switching to day shifts, our crews can work much more effectively and accelerate the work programme. Working during the day will also be a much safer working environment as currently they are working in an area close to overhead power lines.”

“There will be temporary speed limits and stop/go traffic management while crews are working between 7:00am and 5:00pm. They will monitor the traffic queues to ensure that delays are kept to a minimum. We thank motorists in advance for their patience and understanding and ask them to plan ahead and allow more time for their journey.”

It’s not the first time the project has taken advantage of a COVID-19 lockdown. Last August, crews working on Stage 2 near SheepWorld switched to day shifts for a time while Auckland was in Alert Level 3.

The Dome Valley safety improvements project is split into five stages along the 15km section of SH1 from Wellsford to north of Warkworth. In Stage 4 at the northern end of the project, pavement works are completed with the installation of 2.2kms of wire rope barrier in the road centre line south of Wayby Valley Road due to start at the end of the week. Stage 2 closer to Warkworth was completed before Christmas. Stages 3 and 5 are expected to be completed towards the end of 2021.

The Dome Valley safety improvements are part of Waka Kotahi’s commitment to help deliver Road to Zero, the government’s road safety strategy for 2020-2030, which aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries on our roads by 40 percent over the next 10 years.

More info at https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh1-dome-valley/

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Rivals For The Covid Saliva Testing Dollar

If you want a good insight into what the limits of tiny, barely discernible steps to reduce poverty actually look like, delve into the latest Statistics Department figures on poverty in New Zealand Most of the nine measures utilised reveal little or no progress in combatting poverty over the 21 months to March 2020... More>>


 

Government: Reserve Bank To Take Account Of Housing In Decision Making

The Reserve Bank is now required to consider the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions, Grant Robertson announced today. Changes have been made to the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee’s remit requiring it to take into ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Alert Levels Remain

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says at least half of the Papatoetoe High School community have been tested and the results that have come through so far have all been negative... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Latest Release Of Child Poverty Statistics

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

ALSO:


NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 