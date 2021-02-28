Serious Crash: Front Miranda Road, Miranda, Hauraki District - Waikato
Sunday, 28 February 2021, 7:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle
collision on Front Miranda Road, Miranda.
The crash
was reported to Police just before 6.30pm.
One person
is reported to be in a serious condition.
The road is
blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
