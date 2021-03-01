Serious Crash - SH2, Takapau - Eastern
Monday, 1 March 2021, 7:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending a serious crash on State
Highway 2, Takapau, in the Central Hawke's Bay.
The
crash occurred about 5:40am between a car and a
motorcyclist, near the intersection with Maharakeke
Road.
One person has been injured and the Serious
Crash Unit has been advised.
The road is currently
blocked and diversions are being put in place.
A
rescue helicopter has also been
dispatched.
