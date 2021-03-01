Restricted Fire Season For Wellington

Wellington is now in a restricted fire season. The change in season came into effect 9am Monday 1 March and includes Kapiti Coast, Porirua, Wellington City and the Hutt Valley.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Craig Cottrill says this means anyone wanting to light an outdoor fire will need to apply for a permit and follow the conditions listed on their permit.

"The ground is getting drier and fire danger has increased," he says.

"The dry vegetation acts as fuel for a wildfire, meaning if a wildfire did start it could spread very quickly,"

"We’ve seen this with a few vegetation fires in the area recently, including one in Makara earlier this month where firefighters and helicopters worked hard over two days to put it out."

Craig Cottrill wants Wellingtonians to be aware of the real fire risks, and take them seriously.

"Apply for your fire permit if you’re planning an outdoor fire - it’s easy, just go to www.checkitsalright.nz and follow the instructions."

"There is a lot of fire safety advice there to help you reduce the risk of a fire starting or getting away on you."

"In a restricted fire season it is okay to use a gas or charcoal barbecue and have a hangi or umu, but follow the safety tips on www.checkitsright.nz."

"Let’s all do our part to stay fire safe here in Wellington."

