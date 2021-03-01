Update – Serious Crash, SH2, Takapau - Eastern
Monday, 1 March 2021, 10:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that one person has died following a
serious crash in Central Hawkes Bay this
morning.
Emergency services were alerted at about
5:40am to the crash between a car and a motorcyclist on SH2
near the intersection with Maharakeke Road.
Sadly, the
motorcyclist passed away in hospital.
The Serious
Crash Unit has been advised.
The road remains closed
and diversions are in
place.
