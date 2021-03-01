Update – Serious Crash, SH2, Takapau - Eastern

Police can confirm that one person has died following a serious crash in Central Hawkes Bay this morning.

Emergency services were alerted at about 5:40am to the crash between a car and a motorcyclist on SH2 near the intersection with Maharakeke Road.

Sadly, the motorcyclist passed away in hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

© Scoop Media

