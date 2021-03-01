Update - Serious Assault In Pirimai, Napier

Police can advise that the victim of an assault in Pirimai, Napier, on 1 February 2021 has passed away in hospital yesterday.

A 48-year-old woman had previously been charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the assault.

Investigators will now conduct further enquiries to determine what, if any, further charges will be filed.

