Update - Serious Assault In Pirimai, Napier
Monday, 1 March 2021, 1:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise that the victim of an assault in
Pirimai, Napier, on 1 February 2021 has passed away in
hospital yesterday.
A 48-year-old woman had previously
been charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous
bodily harm in relation to the assault.
Investigators
will now conduct further enquiries to determine what, if
any, further charges will be
filed.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more