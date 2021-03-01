Have Your Say On Marlborough’s Future Waste Services

How we manage and minimise waste for the next six years in Marlborough is open for discussion with the Council’s draft strategy now open for public comment.

The proposed Waste Management and Minimisation Plan (WMMP) 2021-27 has been developed following extensive consultation with the community. Final input is now invited.

Solid Waste Manager Alec McNeil said the Council wanted to be sure nothing had been missed. “The draft plan has been informed by a waste assessment which looked at current quantities and composition of waste and diverted materials, and existing waste services. We also considered predicted future demand for services and the best options for meeting that demand,” he said.

The WMMP, required by the Waste Minimisation Act (WMA) 2008, considers the types of waste and reused, recycled or composted materials that are generated in Marlborough and how these are currently processed.

Submissions must be made by 4.00 pm on 31 March and a hearing will be held on 21 April between 9.00 am and noon for anyone wishing to speak. All submissions will be considered before the final plan is submitted to the full council on 13 May for adoption.

Copies of the draft plan, waste assessment and hard copy submission forms are available at the Council offices and the district libraries in Blenheim and Picton.

Any queries should be directed to the Council’s Solid Waste Manager, Alec McNeil Ph: 03 520 7541 or alec.mcneil@marlborough.govt.nz

For more information or to submit go to:

www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/have-your-say-consultations

© Scoop Media

