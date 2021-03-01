Applications For Waste Minimisation Community Fund To Open 1 March 2021

Funding applications for the Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) 2021 Waste Minimisation Community Fund open today.

The fund, which is in its third year, offers up to $60,000 to support waste minimisation initiatives throughout the Queenstown Lakes District. This is made up of two categories: up to $50,000 is available for community action and behaviour change projects, and up to $10,000 towards commercial waste minimisation.

“Last year’s funding recipients have led the charge and shown what can be achieved at a community level. Initiatives like Sustainable Queenstown’s RefillNZ, Chunky Limited’s Chunky Loan Cup, the Hawea Grove Project, Queenstown Golf Club’s innovative composting system and Wastebusters & One New Zealand, Better Building Resource Circulation have already made a huge contribution to our vision of becoming a zero waste district,” QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby said.

Additionally, the Queenstown Chamber of Commerce is kicking off a waste audit process for Queenstown Lakes businesses to help a representative selection of businesses within our district improve their waste and recycling practises.

The goal of the 2021 fund is to support initiatives that complement and enhance existing programmes, address gaps, create new opportunities, and encourage community participation in waste minimisation,” he said.

“Inspire us with your great idea to rethink, reduce or reuse! Tell us about the waste challenge you want to address and your proposed solution. No matter how big or small your idea is, we’d love to hear from you,” Mr Hansby said.

The fund is open to individuals, community groups, businesses, Iwi/Māori organisations and education providers within the Queenstown Lakes District.

Application criteria, more details and information on previous recipients can be found on the Waste Minimisation Community Fund page.

© Scoop Media

