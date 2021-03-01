SVA & New World Bringing Back Grocery Delivery Service To Support Those In Need

Student Volunteer Army and New World re-mobilise Grocery Delivery Service in Auckland as the city shifts back into lockdown

As Auckland shifts back to Level 3, the Student Volunteer Army and partners New World are mobilising their ‘SVA Grocery Delivery Service’ to ensure Aucklanders who are vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19 have access to contactless deliveries.

Since the Alert levels changed on Sunday, SVA have received calls from older and immunocompromised people and support organisations in the Auckland region concerned about how they can safely get their next shop at Level 3.

Founder and Chief Executive of SVA, Sam Johnson says, “We promised we would be here if the delivery service was needed again and the demand is absolutely there, so we’ve mobilised and are ready to receive orders from people who need our help.”

The contactless delivery service was set up and mobilised in record time during 2020’s first lockdown delivering tens of thousands of grocery items to households across Aotearoa New Zealand to ensure no one was without essential items during lockdown.

Chris Quin, CEO Foodstuffs North Island, who operates New World says, “It’s our promise to be here for New Zealanders and we’re proud to be partnering New World with SVA once more to make this valuable service available to our most vulnerable Aucklanders.”

The service is more than a contactless grocery delivery service, providing piece of mind and an all-important human connection says Founder and Chief Executive of SVA, Sam Johnson, “The service can be used by families to make sure their vulnerable relatives who live alone have access to essential groceries and there’s often a socially distanced conversation with one of our student volunteers, which can be a real boost.”

The SVA Grocery Delivery Service resumes from 9am, Tuesday 2nd March.

For information and to access support, please contact help@sva.org.nz or visit www.shop.sva.org.nz (or call, 0800 005 902)

© Scoop Media

