Operation Horn: Police Look To Identify People In Queens Park, Invercargill

Police look to identify these two people

Senior Constable David Loader:

Police searching for missing man Raymond Horn would like to speak to two people who were in Queens Park, Invercargill at about 2.20pm on Monday 15 February.

We know Raymond was in this area on that Monday. We're hoping they might have seen Raymond and can help us continue to build a timeline of his movements.

Anyone with information that can help us identify the two people in this photo are asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 210215/8028.

