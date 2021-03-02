Name Release – Fatal Crash, SH2, Takapau
Tuesday, 2 March 2021, 9:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the motorcyclist who
died in a crash at the intersection of State Highway 2 and
Maharakeke Road early yesterday morning.
He was Lance
Raymond Perry, 60, of Waipukurau.
Police extend their
condolences to Mr Perry’s family and friends.
An
investigation into the circumstances of the crash is
ongoing.
