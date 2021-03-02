Update - Shooting Incident, West Quay, Napier

One of the two men apprehended yesterday in relation to the discharge of a firearm at West Quay on Sunday 28 February has been charged.

A 27-year-old man appeared in the Napier District Court yesterday charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is facing a further charge of aggravated robbery for an unrelated incident, together with the second man that was apprehended yesterday.

They have both been remanded in custody to re-appear in the Napier District Court on 24 March 2021.

The Police investigation into the West Quay incident is ongoing and further charges are likely.

We are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

© Scoop Media

