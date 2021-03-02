Winning Bookmarks Announced For Children’s Libraries

Over the summer break children from primary schools across the district were invited to take part in the Queenstown Lakes Libraries Summer Reading Challenge and Bookmark Competition. The task: design a bookmark based on the theme ‘2020 was an adventure!’

Now, the wait is over. The winning entries from the district’s library branches have been chosen by lucky dip and are the official children’s QLDC libraries bookmarks for the entire year!

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) children’s district librarian Shana Makuta said libraries staff were blown away by the 117 pieces of artwork received across the district and thanked all the competition participants for entering.

“All of the children put a lot of time and effort into their artwork. We are lucky the winners had to be chosen by lucky dip, because all the entries were gorgeous,” Ms. Makuta said.

Congratulations to the 2021 winners and their libraries:

Emmanuel, age 9, Arrowtown

Scarlett, age 10, Frankton

Ankita, age 12, Frankton

Ollie, age 5, Glenorchy

Izzy, age 11, Hāwea

Alexia, age 8, Makarora

Henry, age 7, Queenstown

Chloe, age 7, Wānaka

Bookmarks were numbered and picked at random through a computer-generated draw that was witnessed by Queenstown librarians. Eight bookmarks were chosen to represent all eight of the district’s library branches. As Kingston library did not receive any entries this year, a further bookmark – ultimately from the Frankton branch – was drawn at random.

Ms. Makuta encouraged students to keep a lookout for the printed bookmarks, as a mix of the winning entries is set to be delivered to local schools and libraries later this month.

“We are so excited to have these amazing entries on show and look forward to seeing what the 2022 competition will bring. Until then, keep reading and keep drawing!”

