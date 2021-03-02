Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Winning Bookmarks Announced For Children’s Libraries

Tuesday, 2 March 2021, 3:19 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Over the summer break children from primary schools across the district were invited to take part in the Queenstown Lakes Libraries Summer Reading Challenge and Bookmark Competition. The task: design a bookmark based on the theme ‘2020 was an adventure!’

Now, the wait is over. The winning entries from the district’s library branches have been chosen by lucky dip and are the official children’s QLDC libraries bookmarks for the entire year!

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) children’s district librarian Shana Makuta said libraries staff were blown away by the 117 pieces of artwork received across the district and thanked all the competition participants for entering.

“All of the children put a lot of time and effort into their artwork. We are lucky the winners had to be chosen by lucky dip, because all the entries were gorgeous,” Ms. Makuta said.

Congratulations to the 2021 winners and their libraries:

Emmanuel, age 9, Arrowtown

Scarlett, age 10, Frankton

Ankita, age 12, Frankton

Ollie, age 5, Glenorchy

Izzy, age 11, Hāwea

Alexia, age 8, Makarora

Henry, age 7, Queenstown

Chloe, age 7, Wānaka

Bookmarks were numbered and picked at random through a computer-generated draw that was witnessed by Queenstown librarians. Eight bookmarks were chosen to represent all eight of the district’s library branches. As Kingston library did not receive any entries this year, a further bookmark – ultimately from the Frankton branch – was drawn at random.

Ms. Makuta encouraged students to keep a lookout for the printed bookmarks, as a mix of the winning entries is set to be delivered to local schools and libraries later this month.

“We are so excited to have these amazing entries on show and look forward to seeing what the 2022 competition will bring. Until then, keep reading and keep drawing!”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Who Decides On The Priority List For Vaccines

During the past week, the nation has gone through a range of mixed feelings about south Auckland. Understandably, there’s been a hankering in some quarters to punish a few of the rule breakers who plunged all of Auckland back into lockdown…Yet alongside that impulse there also been compassion for the way that poverty and overcrowding make south Aucklanders extremely vulnerable to the spread of the virus... More>>


 




Government: PHARMAC Review Announced

The Government is following through on an election promise to conduct an independent review into PHARMAC, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister Andrew Little announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Main Benefits To Increase In Line With Wages

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

Government: Reserve Bank To Take Account Of Housing In Decision Making

The Reserve Bank is now required to consider the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions, Grant Robertson announced today. Changes have been made to the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee’s remit requiring it to take into ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 