Celebrate With Pride On Rainbow Explorer Train

For the first time ever, KiwiRail is running a dedicated pride train service on the Northern Explorer from Auckland to coincide with the Wellington Pride Festival.

The Rainbow Explorer train on Thursday 25 March offers Kiwis a ticket to travel in style to the festival, Tū Whakahīhī e Te Whanganui-ā-Tara, which culminates on Saturday 27 March with Out in the City and CubaDupa.

KiwiRail’s Group Chief Executive Greg Miller says alongside the stunning scenery, everyone on board will enjoy special ‘extras’, from pre-departure barista coffee, to delicious, catered rainbow-themed picnic boxes, amusing activities, and a Happy Hour from Paraparaumu to Wellington.

“Stace, Mike and Anika from The Hits will be joining us part of the way for a special pride broadcast, so if you’re a fan of their afternoon show, this may be your chance to meet them.

“The Northern Explorer is one of New Zealand’s greatest journeys and what could be better than travelling with friends in the refined comfort of our scenic carriages on a day-long adventure through the spectacular scenery of the North Island.

“As well as the special extras we’re planning, you’ll be able to enjoy our open-air carriages which allow you to feel like you’re stepping out into nature - a perfect place to get snap happy with your camera.

“It’s important to us that everyone is able to enjoy our train journeys and our services accommodate accessibility requirements. Just let our team know your needs when you book.

“KiwiRail welcomes this opportunity to celebrate diversity as we carry the festive spirit to the capital.”

In recognition of Pride celebrations across the country in February and March, KiwiRail will make a donation to Rainbow Youth, a grass-roots charitable organisation that supports queer, gender diverse, takatāpui and intersex youth.

The Rainbow Explorer is now available to book and departs from Auckland’s Strand station at 7.45am Thursday 25 March and arrives at Wellington station at 6.57pm.

Tickets cost $197 per person, one-way and can be purchased at greatjourneysofnz.co.nz/rainbow-train<https://www.greatjourneysofnz.co.nz/northern-explorer/book/discounts/rainbow-explorer-pride-train/>

© Scoop Media

