Last Chance For Feedback On Wellbeing Strategy

Hamilton City Council is urging Hamiltonians who haven’t already done so, to give feedback on its draft Strategy, He Pou Manawa Ora – Pillars of Wellbeing. Consultation closes this Thursday, 4 March at 5pm on the draft document, which covers issues ranging from city artworks to Council policies.

Council says it’s crucial that people who want to comment on the Strategy’s four pillars or ‘pou’ of wellbeing take the opportunity to do so, as extensive community feedback will help Council finalise a document which will open up the city’s future and its unique culture to everyone.

The Strategy’s goal is to bring all Hamiltonians together to ensure everyone has a voice in Council decision-making. The Strategy also acknowledges Hamiltonians’ shared past and its growing diversity – while recognising Maaori as key partners in determining Kirikiriroa/Hamilton’s future.

He Pou Manawa Ora is based on Treaty of Waitangi (Te Tiriti O Waitangi) Principles – Partnership, Participation, Protection and Prosperity. These inform the Strategy’s four ‘pillars’ or ‘pou’ of wellbeing: History, Unity, Prosperity and Restoration.

The Strategy document and feedback forms are available at Council’s offices in Garden Place, Hamilton, at public libraries or online at hamilton.govt.nz/haveyoursay – and copies of the feedback form can also be requested from Council directly by emailing haveyoursay@hcc.govt.nz or phoning 07 838 6699.

He Pou Manawa Ora – Pillars of Wellbeing has been funded though Council’s 2020/21 Annual Plan, and developed with input from local Iwi, hapuu, maataa waka (Urban Maaori), Council’s Maangai Maaori (Maaori representatives), Waikato-Tainui, Te Haa O te Whenua O Kirikiriroa and Te Rūnanga Ō Kirikiriroa.

