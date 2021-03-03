Search And Rescue Exercise - Pauanui

Waikato’s Annual Search And Rescue Exercise Is Being Held In Pauanui On The Weekend Of 13 And 14 March, And Police Are Requesting The Support Of The Public.

The Exercise Will Be Attended By LandSAR Volunteers From Across The Waikato District And Will Be Based At Pauanui Glades Motor Camp.

On Saturday 13 March There Will Be A Series Of Workshops Around The Town, And On Sunday There Will Be A Scenario-based Exercise Around The Town.

As Part Of This, Search Teams May Call Into Residential Houses And Seek Permission To Search The Yards And Sections In And Around The Town.

The Coordinators Of The Exercise Ask For Support From The Community During This Time, However Residents Should Be Aware They Are Able To Decline.

The Exercise Is Being Coordinated By Waikato Police SAR In Conjunction With The Tairua/Pauanui/Whangamatā LandSAR Group.

