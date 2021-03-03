Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pick The Bay Expo Leads To Career Opportunity

Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 1:29 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

The two Pick the Bay employment expos held over the past six months attracted hundreds of job seekers, one of whom has gained a new and exciting career opportunity in the horticulture industry, and received a car.

Brad Burns was unemployed and looking for work when he heard about the first expo at Toitoi - Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre in November last year.

“I was applying for everything under the sun and not getting anywhere. Ministry of Social Development told me about the expo, and my parents also saw it in the paper, so I thought I would head along and take a look.”

There he got talking to some of the team from Thornhill Horticultural Contracting who were seeking pickers - apple, berry, stonefruit and everything in between – and along with about 35 others he signed up to work.

Thornhill Horticultural Contracting project operations manager Drew Bibby said Brad started as an entry-level picker, but within a week had shown such potential they promoted him to be a supervisor at Berry Farms.

“When he first started supervising, he was not sure he could do it, but he’s turned out to be an amazing motivator - he is now supervising a team of 70 people, he keeps the team pumped up.”

Thornhill customer field manager Dharam Singh added that when the workers started they put them in the draw to win a car (second-hand) if they lasted on the job for two months.

“Brad was one of six who stayed on and he was the right person to win the car, he’s got the right attitude - we could see straight away that he had good communication skills, and now he’s supervising MSD and RSE crews all day.”

Having no prior experience in the industry was no barrier to achievement, Mr Singh said.

“It’s not about the experience, we can train people up, it’s all about having the right attitude.”

As for Brad, he’s loving his new job.

“I saw that Thornhill had a lot to offer, being more than just apples, and now I’ve got a car as well, I’m being well looked after.”

 

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was fantastic to hear such success stories coming from the Expo, which came about from Hastings District Council partnering with New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc, local government colleagues, MSD, MPI, MBIE, industry trainers and representative groups as well as 20-plus growers to help support the sectors with the shortage of workers for this harvest season.

“Brad obviously has a great attitude and really wanted to work, and Thornhill have seen his potential and rewarded him.

“It’s really encouraging that an event like Pick the Bay can open up opportunities like this for jobseekers and our industry that has been so desperate to find workers.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Who Decides On The Priority List For Vaccines

During the past week, the nation has gone through a range of mixed feelings about south Auckland. Understandably, there’s been a hankering in some quarters to punish a few of the rule breakers who plunged all of Auckland back into lockdown…Yet alongside that impulse there also been compassion for the way that poverty and overcrowding make south Aucklanders extremely vulnerable to the spread of the virus... More>>


 


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:




Government: PHARMAC Review Announced

The Government is following through on an election promise to conduct an independent review into PHARMAC, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister Andrew Little announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Main Benefits To Increase In Line With Wages

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 