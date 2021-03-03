Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Grants Approved By Central Lakes Trust in February

Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Central Lakes Trust

New community van part of $400K grant round

 

Central Lakes Trust (CLT) have granted over $400K to 16 charitable organisations in the first grants meeting this calendar year.

Cromwell Lions Club are set to upgrade the local community van with funding from the Trust. For 12 years Cromwell Lions Club alongside Central Otago Motor Group, have been providing a safe transport option for small community groups to travel to various sports, cultural and other community events.

The community van was originally purchased with assistance from CLT and a sponsorship agreement with Central Otago Motor Group. The van is booked through the Central Otago Motor Group.

“All groups are required to pay for is the fuel to top it up and make sure they give it a clean after their use,” says Cromwell Lions Club President, Russell Fowler.

The remaining costs are picked up by the Motor Group, Cromwell Tyres and the Lions Club. Approximately 20 community groups use the van on an average of eight times a month to transport groups around.

“It’s been a great community asset that we were eager to see continue. It’s been utilised by so many groups over the past 12 years. A big shout out to Hyundai who in the past have given us demo’s but this year offered us a new vehicle with six year’s insurance cover. We encourage other community groups to also get in touch with Central Otago Motor Group to make a booking,” Mr Fowler says.

In addition to this grants, bowling clubs benefit from funds to refurbish clubrooms in Cromwell and replace the outdoor artificial turf in Wanaka. While Dunstan Arm Rowing Club were granted funds towards a new safety boat to meet current safety requirements.

Committee Member, Nathan McLeod says, “The boat is currently being built, with the hull being worked on now. The new boat enables us to not only maintain the safety of the rowers during training and regatta's but also the coaching and support staff. Additional buoyancy and railing help extract rowers from the water and provides sun protection for coaches and support staff. It couldn’t have come at a better time as although we will keep the old boat as a second safety boat, it had gearbox issues and was off the water.”

Grants for musical endeavours also featured highly this round with a grant for a Wakatipu Music Festival and the Yami Sounz Summitt 2021. The Wakatipu Music Festival, aimed at NZ-based musicians, is an initiative to replace the Michael Hill International Violin Competition.

“COVID-19 has meant that the 20th anniversary edition of the violin competition is cancelled. However to support the affected stakeholders particularly in Queenstown, presenting a new project will partially fill the void of opportunity and activity caused by the cancellation of the international event and allow us to get to know the local music scene much better,” says Michael Hill International Violin Competition Charitable Trust, Executive Director Anne Rodda.

While the Yami Sounz Summit is an educational workshop to be held on 8-9 May in Wanaka, which provides guidance and mentoring from industry experts on all aspects of the music industry.

Since the Trust commenced 20 years ago, it has returned over $117 million back into the community. A total of $8.9m of the $9.40 million grants budget for the 2020/21 financial year has been allocated to date.

GRANTS APPROVED – FEBRUARY 2021

Project grants
Aorere College FoundationAFA Live Cinema Production$3,500
CODC- PropertyClyde Hall Kitchen and Bathroom Renovation$20,000
Central Otago Ecological TrustGreen Skink Translocation$6,000
Cromwell Bowling Club IncorporatedStage 2 – Clubroom Refurbishment$7,910
Cromwell Early Learning CentreBrick Wall Replacement$9,500
Cromwell Lions ClubCommunity Van Upgrade$15,000
Dunstan Arm Rowing ClubSafety Boat$5,600
Michael Hill International Violin CompetitionWakatipu Music Festival$20,000
The Wanaka Bowling Club IncorporatedReplacement Artificial Turf$38,250
Yami Sounz Summit/Tuki FestivalYami Sounz Summit 2021$22,765
   
Operational / Programme grants
Central Lakes Breastfeeding Charitable TrustOperational Grant 2021/22$27,000
Central Otago Friendship NetworkOperational Grant 2021/22$28,625
Epilepsy Association of New Zealand IncorporatedOperational Grant 2021/22$5,000
Lakes District Air Rescue TrustAir Rescue Training Programme Grant 2021$200,000
Road Safety Education Limited

Rotary Young Driver Awareness

Programme Grant 2021

$4,540
The Southern Regions Branch of the Muscular Dystrophy Association of New ZealandOperational Grant 2021$3,745
   
TOTAL GRANTS APPROVED - FEBRUARY:$417,435
FINANCIAL YEAR TO DATE:$8,941,019

Values shown for multiyear grants are for the specified year only.

Photo Caption: (L to R) CLT’s Chief Executive Susan Finlay joins Cromwell Lion’s Club Committee Member, John Lister, Central Otago Motor Group Owner, Scott Billman and CLT’s Grants Advisor, Martin Smith with the new Hyundai IMAX which arrived last week.

ABOUT THE CENTRAL LAKES TRUST

Central Lakes Trust is a charitable trust that grant funds for charitable purposes.

It is the largest philanthropic trust per capita in the Southern Hemisphere. The trust purpose is to make a positive lasting contribution to the community by supporting charitable projects throughout Central Lakes; to enhance our community and the lives of the people within.

Since its inception in 2000 the Trust has grown its asset base from the $155m, bestowed by the Otago Central Electric Power Trust to assets totalling $413m, and has distributed more than $117m into a wide range of community projects and services throughout the Central Lakes area.

