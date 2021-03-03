Grants Approved By Central Lakes Trust in February

New community van part of $400K grant round

Central Lakes Trust (CLT) have granted over $400K to 16 charitable organisations in the first grants meeting this calendar year.

Cromwell Lions Club are set to upgrade the local community van with funding from the Trust. For 12 years Cromwell Lions Club alongside Central Otago Motor Group, have been providing a safe transport option for small community groups to travel to various sports, cultural and other community events.

The community van was originally purchased with assistance from CLT and a sponsorship agreement with Central Otago Motor Group. The van is booked through the Central Otago Motor Group.

“All groups are required to pay for is the fuel to top it up and make sure they give it a clean after their use,” says Cromwell Lions Club President, Russell Fowler.

The remaining costs are picked up by the Motor Group, Cromwell Tyres and the Lions Club. Approximately 20 community groups use the van on an average of eight times a month to transport groups around.

“It’s been a great community asset that we were eager to see continue. It’s been utilised by so many groups over the past 12 years. A big shout out to Hyundai who in the past have given us demo’s but this year offered us a new vehicle with six year’s insurance cover. We encourage other community groups to also get in touch with Central Otago Motor Group to make a booking,” Mr Fowler says.

In addition to this grants, bowling clubs benefit from funds to refurbish clubrooms in Cromwell and replace the outdoor artificial turf in Wanaka. While Dunstan Arm Rowing Club were granted funds towards a new safety boat to meet current safety requirements.

Committee Member, Nathan McLeod says, “The boat is currently being built, with the hull being worked on now. The new boat enables us to not only maintain the safety of the rowers during training and regatta's but also the coaching and support staff. Additional buoyancy and railing help extract rowers from the water and provides sun protection for coaches and support staff. It couldn’t have come at a better time as although we will keep the old boat as a second safety boat, it had gearbox issues and was off the water.”

Grants for musical endeavours also featured highly this round with a grant for a Wakatipu Music Festival and the Yami Sounz Summitt 2021. The Wakatipu Music Festival, aimed at NZ-based musicians, is an initiative to replace the Michael Hill International Violin Competition.

“COVID-19 has meant that the 20th anniversary edition of the violin competition is cancelled. However to support the affected stakeholders particularly in Queenstown, presenting a new project will partially fill the void of opportunity and activity caused by the cancellation of the international event and allow us to get to know the local music scene much better,” says Michael Hill International Violin Competition Charitable Trust, Executive Director Anne Rodda.

While the Yami Sounz Summit is an educational workshop to be held on 8-9 May in Wanaka, which provides guidance and mentoring from industry experts on all aspects of the music industry.

Since the Trust commenced 20 years ago, it has returned over $117 million back into the community. A total of $8.9m of the $9.40 million grants budget for the 2020/21 financial year has been allocated to date.

GRANTS APPROVED – FEBRUARY 2021

Project grants Aorere College Foundation AFA Live Cinema Production $3,500 CODC- Property Clyde Hall Kitchen and Bathroom Renovation $20,000 Central Otago Ecological Trust Green Skink Translocation $6,000 Cromwell Bowling Club Incorporated Stage 2 – Clubroom Refurbishment $7,910 Cromwell Early Learning Centre Brick Wall Replacement $9,500 Cromwell Lions Club Community Van Upgrade $15,000 Dunstan Arm Rowing Club Safety Boat $5,600 Michael Hill International Violin Competition Wakatipu Music Festival $20,000 The Wanaka Bowling Club Incorporated Replacement Artificial Turf $38,250 Yami Sounz Summit/Tuki Festival Yami Sounz Summit 2021 $22,765 Operational / Programme grants Central Lakes Breastfeeding Charitable Trust Operational Grant 2021/22 $27,000 Central Otago Friendship Network Operational Grant 2021/22 $28,625 Epilepsy Association of New Zealand Incorporated Operational Grant 2021/22 $5,000 Lakes District Air Rescue Trust Air Rescue Training Programme Grant 2021 $200,000 Road Safety Education Limited Rotary Young Driver Awareness Programme Grant 2021 $4,540 The Southern Regions Branch of the Muscular Dystrophy Association of New Zealand Operational Grant 2021 $3,745 TOTAL GRANTS APPROVED - FEBRUARY: $417,435 FINANCIAL YEAR TO DATE: $8,941,019

Values shown for multiyear grants are for the specified year only.

Photo Caption: (L to R) CLT’s Chief Executive Susan Finlay joins Cromwell Lion’s Club Committee Member, John Lister, Central Otago Motor Group Owner, Scott Billman and CLT’s Grants Advisor, Martin Smith with the new Hyundai IMAX which arrived last week.

ABOUT THE CENTRAL LAKES TRUST

Central Lakes Trust is a charitable trust that grant funds for charitable purposes.

It is the largest philanthropic trust per capita in the Southern Hemisphere. The trust purpose is to make a positive lasting contribution to the community by supporting charitable projects throughout Central Lakes; to enhance our community and the lives of the people within.

Since its inception in 2000 the Trust has grown its asset base from the $155m, bestowed by the Otago Central Electric Power Trust to assets totalling $413m, and has distributed more than $117m into a wide range of community projects and services throughout the Central Lakes area.

