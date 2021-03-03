Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

LGWM: Improvements Across Governance, Systems, People, And Culture

Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 3:47 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

The Let’s Get Wellington Moving Health Check process has proven its worth with a wide range of improvements across governance, systems, people, and culture. It also identified actions to produce outcomes for Wellington City’s future needs,” says Wellington Mayor Andy Foster.

The Mayor’s statement follows this week’s Ministerial meeting with all LGWM partners to discuss the programme’s Health Check findings and to agree on the next set of actions.

“The meeting was very positive will all partners committing to the programme and their resolve to deliver a transport system that supports Wellington’s growth, while making it safer and easier to move around.

“The Health Check accomplished two important things. It showed how the current set up of LGWM could be improved and secondly it identified the changes needed to ensure this long-term programme will deliver on its vison for the Capital and New Zealand.

“I understand we all want to see on the ground delivery to start to restore confidence in the programme. In the immediate future there will be a focus on several short term delivery projects and getting the big picture packages in front of our community,” Mayor Foster says.

A three-year programme is to be headed by an additional Programme Director with a single line of accountability to the Let’s Get Wellington Moving Board. The Director will be focussed on progressing projects that improve walking and cycling options, and enable faster, more reliable bus services.

Within three years, each of these projects will be under construction or will be complete:

  • The Golden Mile project – improving Lambton Quay, Willis Street, Manners Street and Courtenay Place with a focus on bus services, walking and cycling
  • The Thorndon Quay and Hutt Road project – completing the missing links for cycling on this route, improving intersections, and extending dedicated bus lanes
  • A new walking and cycling crossing of Cobham Drive, and safer speed limits on SH1 from the Mount Victoria Tunnel to the airport
  • A package of pedestrian improvements including crossings and traffic light phasing to make it easier to walk around the central city.

“Later this year future programme options will be shared with the community for feedback alongside engagement on the Mass Rapid Transit and Strategic Highway Improvements (Basin Reserve and Mount Victoria Tunnel) projects,” says Mayor Foster.

