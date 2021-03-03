Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Carterton District Council Chief Executive Takes Up New Opportunity In Christchurch

Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 6:11 pm
Press Release: Carterton District Council

Carterton District Council’s Chief Executive Jane Davis resigned from her role today to take up a new management opportunity at Christchurch City Council.

Ms Davis has served the Carterton community through her Council role for almost six years and was appointed for her proven leadership experience in her previous roles, including her role as General Manager of strategy and community engagement at Greater Wellington Regional Council.

Ms Davis said leaving Carterton District Council was a difficult decision to make.

“Serving the Carterton District and supporting the community especially through COVID recovery has been a privilege,” said Ms Davis.

“The decision to leave was a difficult one, especially knowing I am leaving behind a highly capable and hardworking council staff and a fantastic governance team, but I am confident I am leaving them in a position to continue moving the district forward in the right direction.”

The Council’s senior management team said Ms Davis had achieved a substantial amount in her time as Chief Executive and was leaving big shoes to fill.

“Jane has been a formidable leader who has helped the council accomplish major projects within the District, putting our small council leaps and bounds ahead of other much larger councils,” said Community Services Manager, Carrie Mckenzie.

“Her leadership of the Council’s Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade has been outstanding and has seen us doing the right thing both environmentally and culturally while keeping costs to a minimum.”

Mayor Greg Lang said he has thoroughly enjoyed working alongside Ms Davis and the Council has been very fortunate to have had someone of her calibre.

“Jane’s support and knowledge of Local Government has been incredibly beneficial to the councillors and I,” said Mayor Lang.

“Jane’s passion to serve the community and do what’s best for the District while being financially responsible has always been the driving factor behind her work.

“It was no surprise to the councillors when Jane decided to forgo part of her salary after last year’s lockdown to support local businesses with COVID recovery. She also worked with the management team to amend the 2020/21 Annual Plan to keep rates increases at only 1.2% while retaining the same level of council services and avoiding any staff redundancies.”

Ms Davis’ resignation is effective from 3 March 2021. Her role at Carterton District Council will end in June. The recruitment process for her replacement will begin immediately.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Carterton District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The Public Doesn't Always Do As Told, Even In 24 Languages


Today we were told that the Covid vaccines available to New Zealand are both halal and kosher. Good to know. And good to officially recognise that we’re no longer living in a monoculture. Reportedly, the government is putting its Covid messages in 24 different languages on its website. Yet according to its critics that’s not enough. Supposedly, we could have avoided the need for the latest lockdowns entirely if only the government had shown better communications skills... More>>


 


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:




Government: PHARMAC Review Announced

The Government is following through on an election promise to conduct an independent review into PHARMAC, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister Andrew Little announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Main Benefits To Increase In Line With Wages

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 