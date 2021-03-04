Over 350 Events Confirmed For Neighbours Day Aotearoa 2021

Communities right across the motu are preparing to come together to celebrate Neighbours Day Aotearoa this month, running from March 20-30. The events calendar continues to grow, with almost 400 registered events already confirmed from Whangarei to Invercargill, and more being added every day.

An annual initiative, now in its 12th year. Neighbours Day Aotearoa is a fun way to celebrate and connect with your neighbours, as knowing your neighbours helps combat loneliness and isolation in our communities. This year, the organisers have created a theme - The Great Plant Swap - to offer neighbours a tangible symbol of togetherness and belonging, in a way that allows for either active or non-contact participation, whether Aotearoa is in Alert Level 1 or 4. Many participants have embraced the theme of plants and gardening in their events for 2021.

From a simple shared cup of tea to a full street party, below is a selection of some of the events this year, all of whom are happy to host media as part of their community gathering:

Te Maire, Pouto Peninsula, Northland: Friday 19 March, 5pm

Te Maire's Old School are hosting a community picnic to allow rural people to connect. The event will also launch a new Facebook page to organise future events and working bees at the old school grounds.

Te Maire's Old School are hosting a community picnic to allow rural people to connect. The event will also launch a new Facebook page to organise future events and working bees at the old school grounds. Waimamaku, Hokianga, Northland: Sunday 21 March, 10am

Poetry in the Park! Combining Neighbours Day Aotearoa and World Poetry Day the local village green plays host to a poetry day, including a guest speaker, music, zine making workshop and exchange, poetry readings and an open mic.

Poetry in the Park! Combining Neighbours Day Aotearoa and World Poetry Day the local village green plays host to a poetry day, including a guest speaker, music, zine making workshop and exchange, poetry readings and an open mic. Warkworth, Rodney: Sunday 21 March, 10am

Rodney Neighbourhood Support treasurer Susan Robertson is hosting a Great Plant Swap and sausage sizzle at her home

Rodney Neighbourhood Support treasurer Susan Robertson is hosting a Great Plant Swap and sausage sizzle at her home Castor Bay, Auckland: Sunday 21 March, 12pm

The annual Castor Bay Beach Reserve gathers the community together, featuring local musicians and businesses showcasing their wares

The annual Castor Bay Beach Reserve gathers the community together, featuring local musicians and businesses showcasing their wares Mt Albert, Auckland: Saturday 20 March, 11am

The residents of Atawhai Lane will host a meet and greet for neighbours on the green, with a free community picnic and playing bowls together

The residents of Atawhai Lane will host a meet and greet for neighbours on the green, with a free community picnic and playing bowls together Mt Albert, Auckland: Saturday 27 March, 1pm

Rocky Nook Bowls Club host their first Neighbours Day Aotearoa event with a free sausage sizzle and lawn bowls for the community

Rocky Nook Bowls Club host their first Neighbours Day Aotearoa event with a free sausage sizzle and lawn bowls for the community New Lynn, Auckland: Saturday 27 March

Neighbours will come together to weed and tidy up the Margan Avenue Wetlands, with a free sausage sizzle and plant giveaway as rewards for neighbours keen to help out

Neighbours will come together to weed and tidy up the Margan Avenue Wetlands, with a free sausage sizzle and plant giveaway as rewards for neighbours keen to help out Glen Eden, Auckland: Friday 26 March, 4pm

Glen Eden Community House will host a Neighbourhood Family Night Out in Prospect Park, celebrating the new pump track in the park. Free popcorn and activities will be provided, with all invited to bring along a picnic dinner or use the new park barbecue

Glen Eden Community House will host a Neighbourhood Family Night Out in Prospect Park, celebrating the new pump track in the park. Free popcorn and activities will be provided, with all invited to bring along a picnic dinner or use the new park barbecue Epsom, Auckland: Saturday 27 March, 10am

Epsom Community Centre host an International Neighbors Day with music, dance and food that represents the culture and heritage of neighbours from the local area

Epsom Community Centre host an International Neighbors Day with music, dance and food that represents the culture and heritage of neighbours from the local area Tauranga, Bay of Plenty: Saturday 6 March, 4pm

All are welcome to come along to the Kings Avenue Reserve and bring a plate for the shared neighbours barbeque picnic, hosted by the Levers Farm Neighbourhood Group

All are welcome to come along to the Kings Avenue Reserve and bring a plate for the shared neighbours barbeque picnic, hosted by the Levers Farm Neighbourhood Group Hastings, Hawke’s Bay: Saturday 20 March, 2.30pm

The Willow Park Neighbours will come together for a picnic in Akina Park, with all encouraged to bring along some home baking to watch the massive kites flying in the park during their Great Plant Swap

The Willow Park Neighbours will come together for a picnic in Akina Park, with all encouraged to bring along some home baking to watch the massive kites flying in the park during their Great Plant Swap Hastings, Hawke’s Bay: Monday 22 March, 7.30pm

Activators in Hastings have teamed up with Bay Espresso to run the #nominateyourneighbourhood competition which will earn the winning street an hour of free hot drinks from the Bay Espresso Coffee cart parked up, serving free Bay Espresso coffees (or any favourite hot drink) for one hour. The day will also include a workshop with Cissy Rock at the Hastings Library where Notes for Neighbours is being promoted.

Activators in Hastings have teamed up with Bay Espresso to run the #nominateyourneighbourhood competition which will earn the winning street an hour of free hot drinks from the Bay Espresso Coffee cart parked up, serving free Bay Espresso coffees (or any favourite hot drink) for one hour. The day will also include a workshop with Cissy Rock at the Hastings Library where Notes for Neighbours is being promoted. Stratford, Taranaki: Wednesday 24 to Wednesday 31 March

The Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust have their fourth annual street party, expanding to a full week and adding tea parties to the multiple street barbecues this year to bring in more of the neighbourhood across the centre of town. Hosts will be supplied with a free BBQ pack or Cuppa Tea Party pack to each registered street

The Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust have their fourth annual street party, expanding to a full week and adding tea parties to the multiple street barbecues this year to bring in more of the neighbourhood across the centre of town. Hosts will be supplied with a free BBQ pack or Cuppa Tea Party pack to each registered street Lower Hutt, Wellington: Wednesday 31 March, 5pm

The annual Neighbours Day event at Kelson Community Centre will feature a free barbecue, complete with a bouncy castle, face painting, and games for all ages

The annual Neighbours Day event at Kelson Community Centre will feature a free barbecue, complete with a bouncy castle, face painting, and games for all ages Waimakariri, North Canterbury: Thursday 11 and Thursday 18 March

The Waimakariri District Council continue their series of community barbecues at parks and reserves across the region. The Great Plant Swap ‘Sow and Go’ stations are running at libraries, alongside their storytime sessions for pre-schoolers.

The Waimakariri District Council continue their series of community barbecues at parks and reserves across the region. The Great Plant Swap ‘Sow and Go’ stations are running at libraries, alongside their storytime sessions for pre-schoolers. Oamaru, Otago: Thursday 25 March, 6pm

A harvest festival themed community pot-luck meal will be held at Duntroon Hall, sharing seeds, produce and recipes for homegrown goodies alongside the meal

A harvest festival themed community pot-luck meal will be held at Duntroon Hall, sharing seeds, produce and recipes for homegrown goodies alongside the meal Oamaru, Otago: Sunday 28 March, 1pm

An afternoon tea for the community at Western House offers a great opportunity to see the heritage home and waterwheel - a great slice of North Otago history

An afternoon tea for the community at Western House offers a great opportunity to see the heritage home and waterwheel - a great slice of North Otago history Invercargill, Southland: Saturday 27 March, 3pm

Neighbourhood Support leader Veronica Williams invites the neighbours over for an afternoon tea at her home, encouraging all to swap their home grown produce

Another way that the organisers are encouraging people to participate in Neighbours Day Aotearoa this year is with ‘Notes to Neighbours’. A celebration of small acts of neighbourliness that don’t go unnoticed, all are encouraged to write messages for their neighbours in 30 words or less. The notes will be published online, with the top 5 selected to be designed as posters and shared in 11 towns across the country from March 20th. Submissions are still open on the Neighbours Day Aotearoa website.

Neighbours Day Aotearoa is a collaborative campaign organised and supported by Lifewise, Inspiring Communities, Auckland Council, Age Concern Christchurch Methodist Mission, New Zealand Red Cross, Neighbourhood Support New Zealand and Kāinga Ora.

NEIGHBOURS DAY AOTEAROA

March 20 – 30, 2021

https://www.neighboursday.org.nz/



© Scoop Media

