Update - Serious Crash, Tauwhare Road, Tamahere - Waikato

Police can now confirm that one person has died following a crash at the intersection of Tauwhare and Woodcock Roads near Tamahere.

The crash occurred at about 11:20am between a truck and a car.

Sadly one person died at the scene.

Another person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the crash and the road remains closed with diversions in place.

