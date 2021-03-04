Update - Serious Crash, Tauwhare Road, Tamahere - Waikato
Thursday, 4 March 2021, 2:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm that one person has died following
a crash at the intersection of Tauwhare and Woodcock Roads
near Tamahere.
The crash occurred at about 11:20am
between a truck and a car.
Sadly one person died at
the scene.
Another person was taken to hospital with
moderate injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit is
investigating the crash and the road remains closed with
diversions in
place.
