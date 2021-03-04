Auckland Garden DesignFest Postponed To November 2022

After careful consideration, and given the current uncertainty due to Covid-19, the Auckland Garden DesignFest has made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s planned November event until November 2022.

Deb Hardy, Chair, Auckland Garden DesignFest says; “As Auckland’s premier designer garden showcase, we would have loved to be able to welcome visitors into some of our most fabulous designer gardens again this year.

“Our two-day event involves in excess of 12 months planning. This time is not just expended by the event management team but also our garden designers and the generous garden owners who put considerable commitment, energy and expense into ensuring their gardens are ready to delight and inspire the 1,200 or more people who regularly attend our event and help us support our charity partners.

“It would be heart wrenching for all concerned if our event had to be cancelled at the last minute.

“This, combined with a dry summer and water restrictions has thwarted gardeners’ efforts throughout Auckland which would ultimately impact on our ability to showcase the very best examples of garden design excellence.

“We thank you for your support and look forward to seeing you in 2022.”

