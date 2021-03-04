Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Strongest Year Ever For Housing Consents In Auckland, With 17,000 Dwellings Consented

Thursday, 4 March 2021, 3:31 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

A total of 1410 new dwellings were consented in Auckland in January 2021, bringing annual new dwellings over 17,000 for the first time ever.

Mayor Phil Goff says the latest in a string of record months for dwelling consents in Auckland shows the progress the city is making to address the housing shortage.

“The 17,100 new dwellings consented in Auckland over the past year is a 14 per cent increase over the previous 12 months and the highest level of consenting Auckland has seen for decades,” he says.

“In addition, on seasonally adjusted figures, January 2021 was the second strongest month for dwelling consent issuance ever recorded in Auckland.

“Current levels of home building are now above what is required to keep up with population growth. This will help to reduce the shortage of housing in Auckland that has been affecting the city for some years.

“The strong growth in dwellings consented over the past month has been driven by an ongoing shift to medium-density homes, demonstrating the impact that Auckland’s Unitary Plan is having to help create a more compact and well-designed city.

“Auckland also accounted for 98 per cent of all growth in new dwellings consented in New Zealand in the last year, indicating that the city is playing a strong role in leading New Zealand’s construction-led recovery from the COVID-19 crisis,” Mayor Goff says.

Auckland Council’s Regulatory Committee Chair, Councillor Linda Cooper, says, “The number of dwelling consents being issued in Auckland continues to break new records. Importantly, it is now at a level high enough to start eating into the city’s housing shortfall.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Australia's Superior Ways Of Communicating About Its Vaccine Rollout

It isn’t only on the cricket field that Australia performs better. The clarity and degree of detail in Australia’s published schedule of the priorities for its vaccine rollout has been very impressive. Here for instance, is their initial “1a” top priority category: Quarantine and border workers, including: staff at entry points to the country (such as sea ports and land borders)... More>>


 

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage Of COVID-19 Support For Business And Workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend... More>>

ALSO:




Government: PHARMAC Review Announced

The Government is following through on an election promise to conduct an independent review into PHARMAC, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister Andrew Little announced today... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 