Arrests After Christchurch Mosque Bomb Threats

Police today arrested two people following a threat made online on website 4chan to the Linwood Islamic Centre and Al Noor mosque in Christchurch earlier this week.

Police executed two search warrants this afternoon, in Linwood and in St Albans.

The Armed Offenders Squad assisted as a precaution.

One of those arrested has now been released and the other, a 27-year-old male, has been charged with threatening to kill.

He is due to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow, 5 March.

We are investigating the possibility of further charges.

As the matter is now before the court we are not in a position to provide detail on the nature of the threat.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

