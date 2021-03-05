National Warning: Tsunami Threat To Land And Marine AreasFriday 5 Mar - Last Updated 4:05 AM

This is a Tsunami Warning for New Zealand coastal areas following the magnitude 7.3 earthquake near EAST OF THE NORTH ISLAND NEW ZEALAND.

AREAS UNDER LAND AND MARINE WARNING:

Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas) is expected in the following areas:

The East Coast of the North Island from CAPE RUNAWAY to TOLAGA BAY.

Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges near the shore are expected in the following areas. This means a threat to beach, harbour, estuary and small boat activities.

The East Coast of the North Island from PORT CHARLES to CAPE RUNAWAY including Tauranga, Whakatane and Opotiki, and from TOLAGA BAY to MAHIA including Gisborne, and GREAT BARRIER ISLAND, and the CHATHAM ISLANDS.

The first waves may reach New Zealand in the areas around East Cape at approximately 3:14 am 5 Mar 2021 NZDT New Zealand Standard Time.

The severity of currents and surges will vary within a particular coastal area and over the period this warning is in effect.

The first wave may not be the largest. Tsunami activity will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this warning is cancelled.

People in all New Zealand coastal areas should:

Listen to the radio and/or TV for updates, or check www.civildefence.govt.nz Listen to local Civil Defence authorities and follow any instructions regarding evacuation of your area Stay out of the water (sea, rivers and estuaries, this includes boats) Stay off beaches and shore areas Do not go sightseeing Share this information with family, neighbours and friends

Evacuation advice overrides the current COVID-19 Alert Level requirements. Listen to local Civil Defence authorities and follow any instructions regarding evacuation of your area. If you are told to evacuate do not stay at home. Stay 2 metres away from others if you can and if it is safe to do so.

Only messages issued by the National Emergency Management Agency represent the official warning status for New Zealand. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) messages do not represent the official warning status for New Zealand.

This warning will remain in effect until a cancellation message is issued by the National Emergency Management Agency.

© Scoop Media

