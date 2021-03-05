Tsunami Update

The threat to land post the 7.3 Te Araroa earthquake has passed however expect strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore until further notice.

Advice for people in affected areas:

· Move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries.

· Do not go to the coast to watch the unusual wave activity as there may be dangerous and unpredictable surges.

· Listen to local civil defence authorities and follow any instructions.

· Share this information with family, neighbours and friends.

Thank you everyone who self-evacuated and activated for their community.

