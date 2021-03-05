National Advisory: Tsunami Advisory For New Zealand CANCELLED

Message No: 5

Issued 06:01 05 March 2021

This message is current and replaces all/any previous messages for this event.

NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY – CANCELLED

The National Advisory issued following the magnitude 7.3 earthquake near EAST OF THE NORTH ISLAND NEW ZEALAND at 2021-03-05 2:27 AM New Zealand Daylight Time is cancelled.

Based on GNS Science's modelling and ocean observations on tide gauges and the New Zealand DART Buoys, our science advice is that the threat of strong and unusual currents has now passed for all parts of New Zealand including the Chatham Islands.

Additional Information

Earthquake details:

Origin time: 1327 UTC MAR 4 2021 NZ time: 2021-03-05 02:27 Co-ordinates: 37.8 SOUTH 179.5 WEST Depth: 10 KM / 6 MILES Location: EAST OF THE NORTH ISLAND NEW ZEALAND Magnitude: 7.3

Further information:

This is the last message via the National Warning System for this event.

Useful websites:

www.civildefence.govt.nz

Twitter @NZCivilDefence

Issued by:

Message authorised by the National Controller.

Note:

The National Emergency Management Agency was established on 1 December 2019, replacing the Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management.

