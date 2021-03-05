New Seal To Complete Road Rebuild At SH1/SH10 Intersection

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises there will be new road seal laid on State Highway 10 at the Pakaraka intersection with SH1 in Northland on Friday, 5 March.

The team has been on-site for the last 3 weeks rebuilding the road and is ready to seal. Work is planned to allow for school traffic and will be carried out between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

“Sealing is most effective when it’s carried out when daylight hours are longer and the warm temperatures and dry air help the new seal stick to the road surface,” says Waka Kotahi Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane under stop/go traffic control with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h through the works area.

The closure of SH1 through the Mangamuka Gorge for slip repairs means that SH10 is currently the detour route to the Far North and there’s more traffic on the road.

“We urge people to be patient, plan their journeys, allow extra time and help keep our road crews safe. Safety is our priority – for all road users.”

“Some delays are expected, but our crews will monitor the queues and try to keep delays to a minimum. We thank our customers in advance for their patience and understanding while we complete this essential maintenance to make the road safer and more resilient.”

Motorists are reminded that over the weekend, traffic management will remain in place to move vehicles over the loose chip at a reduced speed while the seal settles in.

“We ask all motorists to help by slowing down and keeping to the temporary speed limits. Driving at the posted speed limits helps bed in the new seal and prevents stone chips flying into windscreens,” says Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

Resealing works are weather-dependent and may be cancelled at short notice.

