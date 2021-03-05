Serious Crash - State Highway 4, Ongarue - Central
Friday, 5 March 2021, 6:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
04 March 2021
Emergency services are
responding to a serious crash on State Highway 4, Ongarue
between Te Kuiti and Taumarunui.
A truck rolled about
11:20pm, blocking the road in both directions.
The
road is expected to be closed for several
hours.
Diversions are in place for small vehicles, but
heavy vehicles are advised to avoid the area and take
alternate
routes.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more