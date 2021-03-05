Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Serious Crash - State Highway 4, Ongarue - Central

Friday, 5 March 2021, 6:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

04 March 2021

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 4, Ongarue between Te Kuiti and Taumarunui.

A truck rolled about 11:20pm, blocking the road in both directions.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Diversions are in place for small vehicles, but heavy vehicles are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

