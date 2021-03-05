Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

National Advisory: Tsunami Activity – Expect Strong And Unusual Currents And Unpredictable Surges At The Shore

Friday, 5 March 2021, 7:49 am
Press Release: National Emergency Management Agency

Message No: 2

Issued 07:45 05 March 2021

This message is current and replaces all/any previous messages for this event.

*** THIS IS A SEPARATE EARTHQUAKE TO TODAY'S HIKURANGI QUAKE AT 2:27AM ***

NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY – EXPECT STRONG AND UNUSUAL CURRENTS AND UNPREDICTABLE SURGES AT THE SHORE

We expect New Zealand coastal areas to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore following a magnitude 7.4 earthquake near KERMADEC ISLANDS NEW ZEALAND at 2021-03-05 6:41 AM.

Strong currents and surges can injure and drown people. There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, small boats and anyone in or near the water close to shore.

People in or near the sea in the following areas should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries.

AREAS UNDER THREAT: The East Coast of the North Island from the BAY OF ISLANDS to WHANGAREI.

There is no tsunami threat in all other areas.

ADVICE FOR PEOPLE IN AREAS UNDER THREAT:

STAY OFF THE BEACHES AND SHORE AREAS

There is no need to evacuate other areas unless directly advised by local civil defence authorities. Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas near the shore) is not expected as a result of this event. We are advising people to:

  • Move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries.
  • Do not go to the coast to watch the unusual wave activity as there may be dangerous and unpredictable surges.
  • Listen to local civil defence authorities and follow any instructions.
  • Share this information with family, neighbours and friends.

The first tsunami activity causing these strong currents and surges may reach New Zealand in the areas around No Information at approximately No Information New Zealand Daylight Time. This may be later and the first tsunami activity may not be the most significant.

Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this Advisory is cancelled.

This National Advisory has been issued following an assessment of information available. The situation may change as new information becomes available. Listen to the radio or TV for updates, or check www.civildefence.govt.nz

END OF MESSAGE

