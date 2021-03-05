Tsunami Activity – Expect Strong And Unusual Currents And Unpredictable Surges At The Shore
Friday, 5 March 2021, 9:02 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
We are advising people to:
· Move out of the
water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours,
rivers and estuaries.
· Do not go to the coast to
watch the unusual wave activity as there may be dangerous
and unpredictable surges.
· Listen to local civil
defence authorities and follow any instructions.
·
Share this information with family, neighbours and
friends.
THIS IS A SEPARATE EARTHQUAKE TO TODAY'S
HIKURANGI QUAKE AT
2:27AM
