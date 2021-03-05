Tsunami Activity – Expect Strong And Unusual Currents And Unpredictable Surges At The Shore

We are advising people to:

· Move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries.

· Do not go to the coast to watch the unusual wave activity as there may be dangerous and unpredictable surges.

· Listen to local civil defence authorities and follow any instructions.

· Share this information with family, neighbours and friends.

THIS IS A SEPARATE EARTHQUAKE TO TODAY'S HIKURANGI QUAKE AT 2:27AM

