National Warning: Tsunami Threat to Land and Marine Areas



*** THIS IS THE THIRD EARTHQUAKE THIS MORNING ***

This is a Tsunami Warning for coastal areas following the magnitude 8.0 earthquake north-east of New Zealand near KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION.

AREAS UNDER THREAT: People near the coast in the following areas must MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, out of all tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible. DO NOT STAY AT HOME

The East Coast of the North Island from the BAY OF ISLANDS to WHANGAREI, from MATATA to TOLAGA BAY including Whakatane and Opotiki,

And GREAT BARRIER ISLAND.

These areas are indicated in the enclosed map. The earthquake may not have been felt in some of these areas, but evacuation should be immediate as a damaging tsunami is possible.

PEOPLE IN ALL OTHER AREAS who felt a LONG OR STRONG earthquake that made it hard to stand up, or lasted longer than a minute, should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, out of all tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible.

Evacuation advice overrides the current COVID-19 Alert Level requirements. Listen to local Civil Defence authorities and follow any instructions regarding evacuation of your area. If you are told to evacuate do not stay at home. Stay 2 metres away from others if you can and if it is safe to do so.

Do not return until an official all-clear message is given by Civil Defence.

Walk, run or cycle if at all possible to reduce the chances of getting stuck in traffic congestion.

The first wave may not be the largest. Tsunami activity will continue for several hours and the threat is real until this warning is cancelled.

The National Emergency Management Agency and GNS Science will continue to assess the threat and provide an update within an hour.

An Emergency Mobile Alert will be issued to all capable phones in the areas under threat. People who are near the coast in the AREAS UNDER THREAT listed above or near the coast and felt the earthquake LONG OR STRONG, should MOVE NOW. DO NOT WAIT for an Emergency Mobile Alert to your mobile phone, or local warnings.

People in all New Zealand coastal areas should:

1. Listen to the radio and/or TV for updates, and NZCivilDefence Twitter

2. Listen to local Civil Defence authorities

3. Stay out of the water (sea, rivers and estuaries, this includes boats)

4. Stay off beaches and shore areas

5. Do not go sightseeing

6. Share this information with family, neighbours and friends

Only messages issued by the National Emergency Management Agency represent the official warning status for New Zealand. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) messages do not represent the official warning status for New Zealand.

This warning will remain in effect until a cancellation message is issued by the National Emergency Management Agency.

This map indicates the immediate evacuation areas:







Broadcasters party to the Memorandum of Understanding with the National Emergency Management Agency:

1. This National Warning is an official request for the broadcast of an Emergency Announcement, in accordance with the Memoranda of Understanding between the National Emergency Management Agency and radio and television broadcasters.

2. Information for emergency announcement: Broadcast the information included in the warning above. Please also include a message to audiences to stay tuned to your station.

3. Please highlight the AREAS UNDER THREAT advised to EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY and LONG OR STRONG, GET GONE advice for all areas.

4. Broadcast Priority 1: This is an event of life-threatening or national significance. Broadcast at least every 15 minutes.

5. Verification: Before broadcast, this message must be verified by the National Emergency Management Agency Duty Public Information Manager on 04 494 6951.



Other media:

1. Please share the information in this warning immediately.

2. Please highlight the AREAS UNDER THREAT advised to EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY.

3. Please highlight LONG OR STRONG, GET GONE advice for all areas.

4. Continue sharing the information in this warning until it is updated or cancelled.

Civil Defence Emergency Management Groups:

1. Activate appropriate response coordination arrangements.

2. Alert at-risk communities.

3. Stand by for further information.

4. Contact details for the National Crisis Management Centre will follow once activated.

5. Local CDEM to act in accordance with CDEM Group arrangements.

Emergency Services:

1. Local emergency services must establish and maintain response coordination with their respective Civil Defence Emergency Management Groups.

2. Contact details for the National Crisis Management Centre will follow once activated.

Further information:

A further update with more information will follow within the next hour.

Useful websites:

www.civildefence.govt.nz

www.facebook.com/NZCivilDefence/

Twitter @NZCivilDefence

Issued by:

Message authorised by the National Controller.

Note:

The National Emergency Management Agency was established on 1 December 2019, replacing the Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management.

